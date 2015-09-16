Taxi drivers are causing chaos at City Hall after Boris Johnson called them 'luddites'

Mayor’s Question Time was suspended and moved to a separate room in City Hall on Wednesday after black cab drivers protesting Uber were angered by Boris Johnson calling them “luddites.”

A “luddite” is a negative British word for a person who fears technology. The word originates from a historical movement where a group of English textile workers in the 19th century protested against new labour-economising technology which would see most of them losing their jobs.

Cabbies turned up en mass outside City Hall in London today to protest Uber.

Taxi protest on Tooley street outside City Hall @se1 pic.twitter.com/s3d90n8c1l

— James Trosh (@troshy) September 16, 2015

The cabbies are revolting in London. Mass protest outside City Hall bringing London Bridge to standstill. pic.twitter.com/nilemwG9oN

— marcwebber (@marcwebber) September 16, 2015

Black cab drivers hate Uber, which seriously undercuts them on price. Black cab drivers must learn the entire London road system by memory in a test called “The Knowledge” and charge a premium for this.

They also went into City Hall for Mayor’s Question Time:

What a turn out at City Hall!!! pic.twitter.com/oUQBKJ1ehF

— London Taxi (@taxitel1) September 16, 2015

Where they filled the chamber and hung protest banners. Cabbies feel TfL and City Hall are being too lenient on Uber.

But it all kicked off when Mayor Boris Johnson reportedly called them “luddites”.

Chaos at City Hall as chair orders taxi drivers expelled from gallery mid question from @CarolinePidgeon after mayor calls them “Luddites”.

— Stephen Knight AM (@StephenKnight1) September 16, 2015

The row seems to have been sparked by Boris using term “luddite” about cabbies in answer to @StephenKnight1

— MayorWatch (@MayorWatch) September 16, 2015

Mayor’s questions suspended – Cabbies react to being called Luddites by acting like Luddites. #MQT

— Robert Ward (@moguloilman) September 16, 2015

Cabbies reportedly then tried to storm City Hall and a security official was knocked out.

GLA chief executive’s office confirms that security official was knocked unconscious outside City Hall this morning amid cabbie protests

— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 16, 2015

The police turned up.

Police have now arrived after cabbies who couldn’t get into MQTs stormed City Hall #mqt

— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 16, 2015

Police arriving at City Hall. Lots of people trying to witness democratic process. #MQT pic.twitter.com/hN5aaefaXd

— Caroline Russell (@highburyonfoot) September 16, 2015

F**king dogs now, druggies beware pic.twitter.com/Fec85hmJVS

— John battles (@john_battles) September 16, 2015

Mayor’s Question Time had to be moved to a different room that Lib Dem London Assembly member Stephen Knight calls the “basement bunker.”

Assembly MQT being reconvened in a basement bunker to avoid protesting taxi drivers in the public gallery… Over-reaction perhaps?

— Stephen Knight AM (@StephenKnight1) September 16, 2015

NOW WATCH: Fashion designer Nicole Miller reveals what Donald Trump is really like



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.