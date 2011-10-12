This 'Fixer Upper' In Central London Is On Sale For An Insane $102 Million

Photo: Knight Frank

A mansion featuring 12 bedrooms, a staff cottage, and huge garden in Central London can be yours for $102.5 mill lion.There’s just one catch — the mansion isn’t finished yet and needs around $13.7 in renovations, according to the Daily Mail.



The real estate agents showing the property, Knight Frank and Savillis, chose to show computer generated images of the house to give an idea of what the house could look like once completed.

If you purchase Number One Campden Hill, listed as a Grade II mansion, the planning permission to renovate has already been worked out.

The house sits on one acre of land and is located between Kensington Palace and Holland Park.

A rep from the broker told the Daily Mail:

There are five existing bedrooms on the second floor and seven on the first floor.

At the moment there isn’t anything much on the lower ground floor more than a cellar and some windows. It definitely needs work to modernize it.

No one is going to want to spend £75m on the property and live in it like it is. The sort of people who have that kind of money are going to want a certain standard in which to live.

Here’s what the place could look like, with a touch-up:

Photo: Knight Frank

Photo: Knight Frank

Photo: Knight Frank

Photo: Knight Frank

Now click here to tour Witanhurst, the largest home in London >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.