DAVID CAMERON: Horrifying Machete Attack In London Likely A Terrorist Incident

British Prime Minister David Cameron said in a press conference Wednesday that there is a “strong indication” a



horrifying attack involving a machete is a terrorist incident.”It is the most appalling crime,” Cameron said of the attack, which occurred in Woolwich, South East London.

According to BBC, police were called to the scene of a “frenzied machete attack” that left one soldier dead. The soldier was reportedly attacked by two men who were later shot dead by police.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.