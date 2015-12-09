People responded to a London knife attack in the best way possible

A stabbing in London’s Leytonstone Underground Station is being treated by police as a terrorist incident.

As the suspected terrorist was arrested, a man could be heard shouting in the background: “You ain’t no Muslim, bruv! You’re no Muslim, bruv! You ain’t no Muslim!”

The bystander’s powerful message is now going viral. The phrase “you ain’t no Muslim, bruv!” (“bruv” is English slang for “bro”) was trending on Twitter. It also attracted the attention of celebrities such as Shonda Rhimes, and was even repeated by Prime Minister David Cameron.

“Some of us have dedicated speeches and media appearances and soundbites and everything to this subject,” Cameron said. “But ‘You ain’t no Muslim, bruv’ said it all much better than I ever could. And thank you, because that will be applauded all around the country.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

