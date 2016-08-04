1 dead, several injured in London knife attack

One person was killed and several others were injured in a knife attack in central London late Wednesday night.

An investigation is taking place in the city’s Russell Square — that’s where police were called around 10:30 p.m. local time on reports of a man attacking people with a knife, the Metropolitan Police said.

At least five people were injured. A woman who was wounded was treated at the scene, but died a short time later.

Police used a Taser to detain and arrest one man.

Citing the law-enforcement agency, BBC News reported that terrorism is being looked at as a possible motive.

Russell Square, where the attack occurred, is less than one mile from the University of London and about two miles from Buckingham Palace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.