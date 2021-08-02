Search

A swanky houseboat with a walk-in closet is on sale in London for $139,000. There’s just one thing missing: a bathroom.

Joey Hadden
A house boat with a red arrow pointing to a picture of the inside
The houseboat docked in London has everything you could need – except a bathroom. Jam Press
  • A houseboat docked in Rotherhithe, London, is on the market for £100,000, or about $138,000.
  • The boat has a large seating area on the upper deck and an open-plan kitchen on the main deck.
  • The owner told Insider he transformed the bathroom into a walk-in closet, but there are toilets and showers nearby.
A houseboat named Hippo that’s docked in Rotherhithe, London, is on the market for £100,000, or about $139,000, Jam Press reports. It’s just missing one key amenity: a bathroom.
A docked house boat on a cloudy day
Hippo the houseboat, docked in Rotherhithe, London. Jam Press
Monty Bhurjee, who has spent the last three years living aboard and renovating Hippo, told Insider he removed the bathroom to make room for a walk-in closet. Bhurjee said there are communal toilets and showers that are cleaned daily a one-minute walk away.
A docked house boat on a cloudy day
A view of Hippo from the outside. Jam Press
Bhurjee said he has a lot of clothes and doesn’t regret the transformation because he spends a lot of time away from home. He thinks if you have an active lifestyle, you wouldn’t mind either.
The closet inside the houseboat
The boat has a walk-in closet. Jam Press
On the deck, there’s a large seating area that’s perfect for entertaining.
The deck of a docked house boat on a cloudy
The boat’s upper deck. Jam Press
Hippo is docked across the river from Canary Wharf, according to Jam Press, and there are lots of restaurants and bars nearby.
The cockpit of the boat with windows overlooking London and green vine accents.
A view from inside the boat. Jam Press
Below the upper deck, the main deck is home to the kitchen and living space.
Inside the houseboat, everything is brown and there are lots of wood pieces.
The main deck. Jam Press
In the kitchen, there’s wall storage and built-in shelving for dishes and pantry items.
The kitchen of the houseboat.
The kitchen has wall storage. Jam Press
According to Jam Press, the boat has modern appliances, too.
A red 'BAR' sign in the boat.
A microwave in the boat. Jam Press
In the living area, there’s room for a desk and couch.
A desk with a computer inside the boat
The main deck’s living area. Jam Press
Bhurjee said he has used the space as a home office during the pandemic.
A desk with a computer inside the boat
A makeshift office on the main deck. Jam Press
Above the desk, there are wood-stained cabinets for additional storage.
Dark wooden storage cabinets in the boat.
A close-up of the cabinets. Jam Press
The boat has industrial-style light fixtures.
An industrial light fixture inside the boat
A light fixture with two bulbs. Jam Press
They give the space a classic look.
A view of the office from behind a plant.
A office area of the deck. Jam Press
On the lowest deck, there’s a bedroom that fits a full-sized bed, according to Jam Press.
Lit up lightbulbs by the bed in the houseboat.
A nightstand in the bedroom. Jam Press
The boat’s engine hasn’t been run in three years, Jam Press reported, so if you want to take it for a ride, you’ll have to get it checked out first.
The boat controls
A close-up of controls. Jam Press
An industrial lamp and furnace inside the houseboat
The living area on the main deck. Jam Press
Source: River Homes/Waterside Property Specialists