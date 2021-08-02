A swanky houseboat with a walk-in closet is on sale in London for $139,000. There’s just one thing missing: a bathroom.

A houseboat named Hippo that’s docked in Rotherhithe, London, is on the market for £100,000, or about $139,000, Jam Press reports. It’s just missing one key amenity: a bathroom. Hippo the houseboat, docked in Rotherhithe, London. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Monty Bhurjee, who has spent the last three years living aboard and renovating Hippo, told Insider he removed the bathroom to make room for a walk-in closet. Bhurjee said there are communal toilets and showers that are cleaned daily a one-minute walk away. A view of Hippo from the outside. Jam Press

Bhurjee said he has a lot of clothes and doesn’t regret the transformation because he spends a lot of time away from home. He thinks if you have an active lifestyle, you wouldn’t mind either. The boat has a walk-in closet. Jam Press

On the deck, there’s a large seating area that’s perfect for entertaining. The boat’s upper deck. Jam Press

Hippo is docked across the river from Canary Wharf, according to Jam Press, and there are lots of restaurants and bars nearby. A view from inside the boat. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Below the upper deck, the main deck is home to the kitchen and living space. The main deck. Jam Press

In the kitchen, there’s wall storage and built-in shelving for dishes and pantry items. The kitchen has wall storage. Jam Press

According to Jam Press, the boat has modern appliances, too. A microwave in the boat. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

In the living area, there’s room for a desk and couch. The main deck’s living area. Jam Press

Bhurjee said he has used the space as a home office during the pandemic. A makeshift office on the main deck. Jam Press

Above the desk, there are wood-stained cabinets for additional storage. A close-up of the cabinets. Jam Press

The boat has industrial-style light fixtures. A light fixture with two bulbs. Jam Press

They give the space a classic look. A office area of the deck. Jam Press

On the lowest deck, there’s a bedroom that fits a full-sized bed, according to Jam Press. A nightstand in the bedroom. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

The boat’s engine hasn’t been run in three years, Jam Press reported, so if you want to take it for a ride, you’ll have to get it checked out first. A close-up of controls. Jam Press Source: Jam Press