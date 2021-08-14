A swanky houseboat with a walk-in closet is on sale in London for $139,000. There’s just one thing missing: a bathroom.

- A houseboat docked in Rotherhithe, London, is on the market for £100,000, or about $138,000.
- The boat has a large seating area on the upper deck and an open-plan kitchen on the main deck.
- The owner told Insider he transformed the bathroom into a walk-in closet, but there are toilets and showers nearby.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A houseboat named Hippo that’s docked in Rotherhithe, London, is on the market for £100,000, or about $139,000, Jam Press reports. It’s just missing one key amenity: a bathroom.
Monty Bhurjee, who has spent the last three years living aboard and renovating Hippo, told Insider he removed the bathroom to make room for a walk-in closet. Bhurjee said there are communal toilets and showers that are cleaned daily a one-minute walk away.
Bhurjee said he has a lot of clothes and doesn’t regret the transformation because he spends a lot of time away from home. He thinks if you have an active lifestyle, you wouldn’t mind either.
On the deck, there’s a large seating area that’s perfect for entertaining.
Hippo is docked across the river from Canary Wharf, according to Jam Press, and there are lots of restaurants and bars nearby.
Below the upper deck, the main deck is home to the kitchen and living space.
In the kitchen, there’s wall storage and built-in shelving for dishes and pantry items.
According to Jam Press, the boat has modern appliances, too.
In the living area, there’s room for a desk and couch.
Bhurjee said he has used the space as a home office during the pandemic.
Above the desk, there are wood-stained cabinets for additional storage.
The boat has industrial-style light fixtures.
They give the space a classic look.
On the lowest deck, there’s a bedroom that fits a full-sized bed, according to Jam Press.
The boat’s engine hasn’t been run in three years, Jam Press reported, so if you want to take it for a ride, you’ll have to get it checked out first.
See the home’s listing on River Homes (at the link below) to find out more.