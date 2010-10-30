Hotel Guest Starves To Death After Leaving 'Do Not Disturb' Sign On Door For TWO Weeks

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A guest at a luxury hotel in London starved to death after he told staff not to come into the room without his permission, the Daily Mail reports.Kieran Toman was discovered in the suite’s bathroom by a maid, in what she described as an ’emaciated’ state, 14 days after he’d checked into the famous Hyde Park Towers Hotel. The head housekeeper entered the room after a cleaner noticed “quite a smell” coming from the room.



