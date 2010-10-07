London Gym Creates Fat Banker Competition

A London gym wants two fat bankers to compete against each other for charity.



If there is some sort of spectacle of athletic challenges lined up, things could get interesting. Otherwise, this is just a good deal for two office chubbies with some extra time on their hands in London.

The overweight financiers will get a free ride at the gym throughout the course of the competition. And the winner will be whoever gets into better shape in 8 weeks starting from October 25th.

Here are the requirements:

The bankers will be expected to follow a structured diet plan, and will also be advised on 2 additional workouts to be completed outside of the club (so they will train 4 times a week).

The successful bankers will also be asked to nominate a charity and obtain sponsorship for their endeavours from friends and work colleagues.

The competition is also pretty good news for everyone in finance, because if someone is giving away free stuff to guys with work friends with money, another can’t be far behind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.