London Gets Its Own 'Sun' Thanks To An Ad Campaign

London may be known for its gloomy mornings, especially in winter, but an art installation in Trafalgar Square on Monday changed that, The Telegraph reports.



The Trafalgar Sun, a large man-made orange ball of light, lit up the Square at 6:51 a.m. Monday morning with the force of 60,000 lightbulbs, as tourists and commuters gathered beneath it on deckchairs for some rare winter sunshine, according to The Daily Mail.

To put things in perspective, while the real sun casts 100,000 lumens of light on the earth at dawn, Greyworld’s installation produces four million lumens of light into its immediate vicinity. But the real sun is 10,292 degrees Fahrenheit on its surface and 27,000,032 degrees Fahrenheit at its core, compared with the installation’s measly core temperature of 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

The public art installation, which took six months to create and is 30,000 times bigger than a football, was designed and built by British artists’ collective Greyworld. They were commissioned by Tropicana fruit juice to launch their Brighter Mornings campaign.

The 2,500 kg (5,512 pounds) ‘sun’ will ‘set’ at 7:33 p.m. today, when workers will cart it off.

