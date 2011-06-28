The Most Exclusive Private Clubs In London

The Reform Club,

Photo: Public Domain

While New York may have have it’s fair share of private member’s clubs, it’ll always come second to the true home of member’s clubs, London, where the exclusive clubs are traditionally referred to as gentlemen’s clubs.These clubs were formed in the late 17th century for members of the aristocracy. As Britain’s middle classes became richer, they too wanted their own clubs.



Slowly West London became saturated with clubs, and the area around St. James is still referred to as “Clubland”.

The clubs were a place for “gentlemen” to get away from their wives and relax (and, crucially, get a drink after last orders had been called at the non-gentleman’s public houses and bars).

These days, many of the clubs are cosmopolitan affairs, courting women members and seeking creative members for an edgy atmosphere. In clubs like Soho House or Home House, the stiff upper lips of the aristocracy have been replaced by the designer jeans of creative directors.

Here’s our pick of the clubs, with examples of old school or new school, and the newer school included.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.