London fintech startup Nutmeg is reportedly looking for a new CEO

Nutmeg, the London-based fintech company that provides investment services online, is reportedly looking for a new CEO.

Financial News reports that Nutmeg has begun a search for a new CEO, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Current CEO Nick Hungerford cofounded the company in 2011, and is a public face of London’s fintech scene. He worked at Brewin Dolphin and Barclays wealth management before starting Nutmeg.

Hungerford declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

Investors in Nutmeg include ICAP founder Michael Spencer, Carphone Warehouse founder Sir Charles Dunstone, and asset management company Schroders.

