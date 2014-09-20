27 Things All Londoners Should Do This Fall

Summer is winding down, but there’s plenty to look forward to in London this fall.
From strolling through Shoreditch to check out edgy new street art to eating at the city’s best restaurants during the London Restaurant Festival, here are the best things to do in London this fall.
Did we miss your favourite London fall activity? Sound off in the comments below.
Get a glimpse into some of London's most exclusive residences, which will open their doors to the public during Open House weekend, from Sept. 21 to 22.
Eat at a great restaurant during the London Restaurant Festival, Oct. 8-27, when restaurants all over the city offer special menus and events.
Walk along the canal from Little Venice to Camden Town. The two-mile stretch is full of colourful boats, cafes, and pubs.
Warm up with a bowl of home-made chicken curry at Zumbura, near Chapham's Old Town. It has some of the best North Indian cuisine in London.
Browse through thousands of second-hand books at the South Bank Book Market, underneath Waterloo Bridge.
The English National Ballet performing at the London Olympics 2012.
Get your glow-stick on at the Glow Neon Fun Run. This year's Oct. 17 3K race has DJs, cannons filled with luminous paint, and more.
Cheer for your team until you're hoarse at an English Premier League match, with matches happening now until January.
Take a self-guided tour through London's Bushy Park. The Royal Park has heritage trails, wildlife, and incredible views of Hampton Court Palace.
Photograph all the amazing cars at this year's free Regent Street Motor Show. Over 300 cars spanning 125 years will take over London's famous streets on Nov. 3.
Ogle the extraordinary work of the English Romantic landscape painter Joseph Mallord William Turner at London's Tate Museum. It runs now through January.
Though it's a bit touristy, check out the Ceremony of the Keys at the Tower of London. The 700-year-old ancient ceremony still has tickets available in November and December.
See a famous play on London's West End. 'Once,' 'Les Miserables,' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' are just some of what's playing this season.
