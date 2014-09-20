27 Things All Londoners Should Do This Fall

Jennifer Polland, Megan Willett

Summer is winding down, but there’s plenty to look forward to in London this fall.

From strolling through Shoreditch to check out edgy new street art to eating at the city’s best restaurants during the London Restaurant Festival, here are the best things to do in London this fall.

Did we miss your favourite London fall activity? Sound off in the comments below.

Get a glimpse into some of London's most exclusive residences, which will open their doors to the public during Open House weekend, from Sept. 21 to 22.

Learn more about Open House London >

Eat at a great restaurant during the London Restaurant Festival, Oct. 8-27, when restaurants all over the city offer special menus and events.

Goodman Restaurants, London.

Learn more about the London Restaurant Festival >

Spend a Saturday shopping at Portobello Market.

Walk along the canal from Little Venice to Camden Town. The two-mile stretch is full of colourful boats, cafes, and pubs.

Eat at the Ledbury, which we ranked the best restaurant in London.

See more great restaurants in London >

Learn more about The Ledbury >

Warm up with a bowl of home-made chicken curry at Zumbura, near Chapham's Old Town. It has some of the best North Indian cuisine in London.

Learn more about Zumbura here >

Browse through thousands of second-hand books at the South Bank Book Market, underneath Waterloo Bridge.

Go see the English National Ballet perform Coppélia at the London Colosseum now through Nov. 8.

The English National Ballet performing at the London Olympics 2012.

Learn more about the English National Ballet here >

Get your glow-stick on at the Glow Neon Fun Run. This year's Oct. 17 3K race has DJs, cannons filled with luminous paint, and more.

Learn about the Glow Neon Fun Run here >

Cycle through London's Hyde Park and take in all the fall foliage.

See Hyde Park's cycling trails and more here >

Cheer for your team until you're hoarse at an English Premier League match, with matches happening now until January.

See when matches are at the Premiere League website >

Take a self-guided tour through London's Bushy Park. The Royal Park has heritage trails, wildlife, and incredible views of Hampton Court Palace.

Find out more about Bushy Park and London's other Royal Parks here >

Photograph all the amazing cars at this year's free Regent Street Motor Show. Over 300 cars spanning 125 years will take over London's famous streets on Nov. 3.

Learn more about the Regent Street Motor Show here >

Ogle the extraordinary work of the English Romantic landscape painter Joseph Mallord William Turner at London's Tate Museum. It runs now through January.

Joseph Mallord William Turner painting 'Regulus' circa 1828.

Learn more about the extraordinary exhibit here >

Set off fireworks and light bonfires to celebrate Guy Fawkes Day aka Bonfire Night on Nov. 5.

Learn more about Guy Fawkes Day here >

Though it's a bit touristy, check out the Ceremony of the Keys at the Tower of London. The 700-year-old ancient ceremony still has tickets available in November and December.

Find out more about the Ceremony of the Keys here >

See a famous play on London's West End. 'Once,' 'Les Miserables,' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' are just some of what's playing this season.

See what's playing this season here >

Celebrate the fact that Scotland is still a part of the UK with Scotland's National Day on Nov. 30. There'll be bagpipes, tartan, golf, whiskey, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.