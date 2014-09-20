27 Things All Londoners Should Do This Fall

Summer is winding down, but there’s plenty to look forward to in London this fall.

From strolling through Shoreditch to check out edgy new street art to eating at the city’s best restaurants during the London Restaurant Festival, here are the best things to do in London this fall.

Did we miss your favourite London fall activity? Sound off in the comments below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.