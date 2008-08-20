London Economy Saved: Tube Strike Called Off

Remember those two proposed 72-hour strikes threatening the London Underground that we told you about last week? They’ve both been called off after workers accepted Tubelines’ increased offer



UK’s Times Online: A 72-hour tube strike that threatened to cripple London’s transport network was narrowly averted today when Tubelines, the company at the centre of the dispute, upped its pay offer to workers during last-ditch talks.

Commuters and holidaymakers had faced three days of travel chaos from midday tomorrow, with the Piccadilly, Jubilee and Northern lines expected to be severely disrupted by the walkout of 1000 members of the RMT transport union over below-inflation pay rises. But at the last, Tubelines raised its offer on a two-year deal to 4.99 per cent this year and Retail Price Index inflation plus 0.85 per cent from April 2009.

A second 72-hour strike, planned for September 3, has also been called off as the union puts the pay offer to a vote, with a recommendation it be accepted.

