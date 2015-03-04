'Out of control' famous economist was filmed smoking crack and allegedly assaulted a prostitute

Youtube Douglas McWilliams is the executive chairman of CEBR. And he was allegedly caught smoking crack.

Douglas McWilliams, one of the world’s leading economists and advisor to the UK Chancellor George Osborne and London Mayor Boris Johnson, was allegedly filmed smoking crack in a drugs den in Britain’s capital city.

He is also is facing trial for allegedly assaulting a prostitute on New Year’ Eve after she refused to take crack with him.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the 63-year old executive chairman of London’s top thinktank, the Centre for Economics and Business Research, was allegedly filmed inhaling crack through a glass tube at a flat in North London.

The newspaper, which claimed to have watched the footage, said he repeatedly smoked the illegal drug through a makeshift crack pipe involving a miniature Martell Cognac bottle.

An unnamed source, cited by the Sunday Mirror, said:

“Last Sunday McWilliams turned up at the den around 10 p.m. and was there about a hour and a half. There were two rocks of the drugs. He smoked it over a table and then sat there all spaced out. “He was in a suit and started talking about the economy and all that for about 20 minutes. He kept mentioning someone famous he worked with but didn’t make much sense. He was asked if he wanted any more and said ‘I’ve had too much’. “He is out of control and a real addict. He’s a regular at the address. He also goes to another house nearby. He just turns up.”

Meanwhile, another report in the same newspaper said McWilliams is accused of attacking prostitute Beverly Shearon at her flat on New Year’s Eve after she refused to smoke crack.

Shearon, 48, turned up at St Albans Magistrates Court in Hertfordshire on 3 March but McWilliams did not.

The revelations emerged only days before the launch of his book, Flat White Economy, which centres around how Britain has traded in its supercars and champagne lifestyles for hipster flats and eco-friendly modes of transport.

McWilliams set up the CEBR in 1992 after serving as the chief economic advisor for the UK’s leading independent employers’ organisation, the Confederation of British Industry.

He provides advice for 25 FTSE 100 companies, including accountants and legal firms, as well as “all political parties.” He famously has advised Boris Johnson on housing issues and the UK Chancellor.

Following the revelations, a CEBR spokesman told the Daily Mail: “Mr McWilliams plans to take a sabbatical and to return to full-time work at CEBR on August 1, 2015.“

The spokesperson added to the newspaper that “neither he nor any other member of CEBR staff has spoken to or met George Osborne since he became Chancellor” and that that CEBR has “briefed or advised all four major political parties”.

