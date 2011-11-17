One In 10 London Managers Are On Drugs At Work

We’ve heard a few stories about drug use in the UK recently, but still this shocks us.



London Loves Business, a UK-based business blog, recently surveyed 500 mid-level managers in London.

Amongst their findings:

10% of managers have taken drugs at work or at a work-based social event.

23% of those managers took drugs because they saw their boss doing it too.

29% have witnessed a colleague taking drugs at work or a work-based social event.

Perhaps most incredibly 10 per cent of those managers (5 people) admitted taking ketamine, a horse tranquilizer, at work — which honestly sounds like one of the worst things to do at work we can possibly imagine.

Previous studies in the US had suggested that nationally the level of drug use while at work in the states is around 3.1% of employed adults, though in some industries it may be as high 28%.

