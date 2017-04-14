Londoners are loving this doughnut, cake, and waffle hybrid served in egg cartons

These are Dhan waffles, a combination of a doughnut, waffle, and cake shaped in the form of an egg. The waffles originate from Taiwan and the word “Dhan” means “Egg” in Mandarin.

They come in different flavours, including green tea and a special carrot mix.

A variety of toppings like peanut butter, Nutella, jam and salted caramel can also be served with the dish. They cost £5 for 4 eggs or £6 for 6 eggs and can be found at London’s Maltby Street Market on the weekends.

Produced by David Ibekwe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.