Ex-JPM Traders' Hedge Fund Is Now Totally In The Toilet After Falling From $5 Billion To $500 Million

Photo: Lynda W1

At their peak in early 2008, London Diversified Fund Management had $5 billion AUM.Then… well, watch how their funds tumbled.



June 2008 – $4 billion, according to the Times.

June 2009 – $2 billion, according to Financial News.

December 2009 – $300 million, according to Financial News.

Not so graceful!

Now the fund, founded by former JPMorgan FX and fixed income traders Rob Standing, David Gorton and Mark Corbett (no longer there), is down to $500 million AUM, according to Financial News.

London Diversified started really losing money in 2008, when the fund was down 27.7% for the year. Soon withdrawals began damaging the fund and they’ve been unable to recover, though Diversified gained 4.77% last year and being up 4.7% this year.

Tons of people have left since then: Argyris Bikos, Adrian Rates, Steven Fage, Alireza Satrap, Scott Brown, Marcus Browning, Richard Owen, Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Carmine Di Conno, Jeremy Gelber, Shamik Dhar, Daniel Gabay and Andrew Clare.

Now it’s all up to Beatriz Deza, who was hired from the Blue Crest fund last month to re-ignite the fund’s marketing efforts.

Good luck!

Let’s hope they’re not invested in these 15 hugely popular – and quickly tumbling – hedge fund stocks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.