London delivery company Jinn has raised $7.5 million in funding

Jinn, the on-demand food and goods delivery startup that lets people in London and Manchester order from almost any restaurant, has raised a $7.5 million (£5.2 million) Series A funding round, TechCrunch reports.

Jinn works with a selection of restaurants and companies to let people order goods through its app. You select what you want, and then one of the company’s drivers brings the goods to you. It’s similar to another London startup: Deliveroo.

But what makes Jinn different is that you can order from custom locations. Just tell the company what you want and a driver will go and pick it up for you. Crucially, Jinn supports McDonald’s deliveries, too, something that McDonald’s doesn’t do itself, and Deliveroo doesn’t offer either.

The funding comes from Samaipata Ventures, Elderstreet, Bull Partners, and angel investors who had already invested in the company. Madrid-based Samaipata Ventures is a relatively new VC fund that looks to invest in e-commerce companies in Europe.

Jinn CEO Mario Navarro told TechCrunch that his company plans to use the funding to expand to more UK cities as well as continental Europe. Navarro says Jinn has around 50,000 orders every month through its app, which he says is 30% month-on-month growth.

