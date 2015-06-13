You can now see how much shorter your commute will be in the future via Crossrail using Citymapper

Canary Wharf to Oxford Circus in 26 minutes? Doesn’t sound too bad.

According to Citymapper, that’s how long it will take you to zip east from London’s financial hub to the city center on a new underground line — at least once it’s operational in three years.

Crossrail won’t be up and running until 2018, but the transportation app is already predicting how long your trip will take via the added line.

Here’s how Citymapper looks, starting at Canary Wharf and ending at Oxford Circus, with Crossrail (in purple) added:

The Crossrail route is roughly 2 minutes shorter than the fastest option currently suggested, which puts you on the Jubilee line with a change at Green Park to the Victoria line.

Not all places plugged into Citymapper return results for the future Crossrail, but many locations in east London seem to work.

Crossrail is now more than 60% complete. When all is finished, the new network will make schlepping around London much faster and easier by reducing crowds on existing rail services, like the London Underground and National Rail. Europe’s largest construction project of the moment comes at a cost of £14.8 billion pounds ($US23 billion).

This is what the Tube map will look like in 2019 with the addition of Crossrail, which appears as the purple double bar.

