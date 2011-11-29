Buy A Glassy London Mansion With An Indoor Swimming Pool For $34 Million

Meredith Galante
london contemporary home $34 million

Photo: Courtesy of KnightFrank

A 10-bedroom home in the Notting Hill neighbourhood of London is for sale for $34.9 million (via WSJ).The house features an indoor swimming pool, seven bathrooms, a game/cinema room, a patio, and a gym.

The two-story home has glass windows through out.

The home has 10,090 square feet of living space and four reception rooms.

The home is very modern, you can barely recognise this is the kitchen

The open floor plan allows fluid movement between the kitchen, eating space, and the family room

The more formal eating space

The bar is great for hosting cocktail parities

All the rooms are stark white, but you could paint if you purchased the home

The game and cinema room has a lot of floor space

On chilly London nights, you can swim in your new indoor pool

An entire football team could work out in here

Your personal wine cellar

The master bedroom

The master bedroom has a reading area

And the master bathroom has a glass shower and his-and-her sinks

This room would be great for a little one

If you want to work from home, there's even room for an office

Prefer the coast of California?

DON'T MISS: The Price On This California Wine Estate With A 100-Car Garage Was Just Slashed To $20 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.