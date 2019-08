Love good food but hate cooking?

A UK startup may have invented the perfect solution for you, but it isn’t cheap.

Moley Robotics has made a robot chef that mimics human movement.

The product is expected to go on sale in 2o17 and early estimations predict it could cost as much as £80,000.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

