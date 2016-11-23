This London company's smart sensor monitors what your pets do in real time

A UK company has created a sensor which monitors the health and activity of your pets.

The information the Felcana sensor compiles is uploaded to an app which can be accessed by the owner.

Owners can use this information to learn what their pet is doing while they’re away, as well as keeping a keen eye on the health of their pets.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

