The best cosplay costumes from London Comic Con

Every year, over 100,000 people attend the Comic Con in London to see their favourite actors, directors and artists in the sci-fi, fantasy and manga world, as well as buying memorabilia.

But the convention is the most famous for people of all ages showcasing their most incredible cosplay outfits, or role-playing costumes.

Some are incredibly elaborate and would cost thousands of pounds to create, while some are more simple but incredibly stunning.

The idea is to escape from reality for just one day and pay homage to their favourite TV programmes, movies, comics and popular culture characters.

Business Insider attended the event and here are some of our favourite cosplay outfits.

London's Comic Con is hosted over three days in ExCel Centre in East London. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider People of all ages turn up in the thousands dressed as their favourite characters, and manga -- comics created in Japan -- gave birth to the most popular cosplay ideas. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Many people dress as 'kawaii,' which is a term used in Japanese culture to denote the quality of cuteness. Here are three friends from 'Love Live! School Idol Festival.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider The manga characters range from the adorable to the deadly. A lot of friends would dress as complementary characters from the same series Lianna Brinded/Business Insider It also gives people a chance to play some kick-arse characters with fake weapons. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Characters from Western animated movies also heavily feature, such as Elsa and Hans from Disney's huge blockbuster 'Frozen.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider The character of Emily from Tim Burton's 'Corpse Bride' was also popular. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And some brides brought Viktor from the film too. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider But war and action film and computer game related characters were massively popular and incredibly intricate. These soldier costumes from the computer game 'Fallout' were heavy duty and the masks even had a voice-altering communications panel inside. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Some cosplay outfits could've been lifted straight from the films. One guy had a War Machine costume from the Marvel series 'Iron Man.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider 'Star Wars' outfits are always extremely popular. Here are some sandtroopers. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And here is a storm trooper, Kylo Ren, and famous starfighter lookalike from 'Star Wars: A Force Awakens' Poe Dameron. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Some people meshed their favourite characters into a unique concoction. On the left, someone melded Darth Vader into a 'Space Marines' soldier while a girl on the left combined Harley Quinn with a 'Space Marines' soldier -- both creating over 8 feet high cosplay outfits. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider 'Space Marines' are impressive to produce due to the iconic large shoulder pads and blocky armour. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Some kept their armour more old-school and created characters from the 'World of Warcraft' computer games. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Here are two characters from the 'World of Warcraft' computer game standing by the huge pod where Universal Pictures was showing the trailer for the movie adaptation, which is out now. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Computer games are a great birth ground for some seriously elaborate costumes. Here someone is dressed as a motorised-patriot -- a automation that tries to kill you in the game 'Bioshock Infinite.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider But classic sci-fi and fantasy films are also popular with the older cosplayer. Here is a family dressed as Predators from the movie and comic book series. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And of course, Aliens from the movie and graphic novel series of the same name were close by. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider This year, steampunk -- a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates Victoriana and technology that is steam powered and mechanised -- had a huge turnout. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Steampunk has been growing as a sci-fi genre over the last few years and every year there is a huge festival in Lincoln, north England. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Most steampunk cosplayers have items that 'work.' So for example, this guy's contraption moved, made noises and looked and felt like a real-life steam powered pack on his back. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider But some of the best outfits keep it incredibly simple. This guy, who was struggling a bit with walking, dressed as Baymax from Disney's 'Big Hero 6.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Some of the most striking outfits didn't involve a costume, just some paint. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Sometimes the outfits that got the most laughs and pictures were ones that were an in-joke. Here this guy is from a scene from the incredibly popular anime series 'Attack on Titan.' He is one of the monsters -- Titans -- that penetrates a security wall in the series called Wall Rose. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Some people kept it simple from classic cartoons so the whole group of friends could all match. Here, a group dressed as the gang from the 1960s cartoon 'Scooby Doo.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider But cosplay is above all meant to be fun. This family were a hit around Comic Con as their simple costumes were perfect for their range of ages -- the family of superheroes from 'The Incredibles.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider

