A London College Is Offering A Class On The Art Of Taking Selfies

Ellen DeGeneres/AP Ellen’s selfie at the 2014 Oscars.

If you’re looking to perfect your selfie-taking skills, one London college has you covered.

City Lit, an adult-education college in London’s Covent Garden, is offering a photography course called “The art of self portraiture.”

For £132 (about $US200), you can “improve your critical understanding of the photographic self portrait, on this introductory course, and develop your ideas to produce a coherent body of work,” according to the course description.

City Lit’s course looks to go beyond a casual bedroom-mirror selfie: You’re required to bring your own digital SLR camera, and you must have basic knowledge of camera functions including ISO, aperture, shutter speed, and white balance.

And lest you plan to take “The art of self portraiture” as a blow-off class, prepare yourself for lectures, presentations, seminars, class discussion, and group work. Your selfies will also be critiqued, according to the course description.

You can take college classes on everything from Beyoncé to surviving a zombie apocalypse, so it comes as no surprise that a college is now offering a class on taking the perfect selfie.

