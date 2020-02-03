A cafe asked police to 'give us 30 minutes' to let people finish eating as officers tried to evacuate them during the Streatham terror attack

Twitter/Claire Stephenson A still from a video of a police officer asking customers to leave a cafe in Streatham, London, following a terror attack on Sunday.

A video has gone viral showing police trying to evacuate customers from a cafe amid a terror attack in south London.

In the video, a heavily armed police officer enters a cafe and asks people to evacuate, saying there’s been a terror attack nearby.

Despite the seriousness of the moment, a staff member is heard saying: “Just give us half an hour, people are just starting to eat.”

“They have got a possible IED vest on them, which is a bomb,” the officer responds.

“If you want to stay open for half-an-hour and you want to put people’s lives in danger, be my guest.”

In the video, posted to Twitter, a heavily armed officer from London’s Metropolitan Police is seen entering a cafe, and loudly announcing “Sorry guys, you’re going to have to close, we have got to evacuate, I’m afraid.”

“There’s been a terrorist incident down there. We are closing everything down. You guys want to stay safe you will listen to me.”

But before customers have a chance to react, the waitress is heard off camera saying: “Just give us half an hour, people are just starting to eat.”

Police: “Sorry guys. You need to close. We need to evacuate – there’s been a terror incident just down the street.” Cafe staff: “Just give us half an hour because people have to eat.”

????????‍♀️ #Streatham pic.twitter.com/O3RmYImQKC — Claire Stephenson (@The_Write_Type) February 2, 2020

In reply the officer says: “Madam, a terrorist has been shot dead just down there.”

“They have got a possible IED vest on them, which is a bomb. If you want to stay open for half-an-hour and you want to put people’s lives in danger, be my guest,” he said.

Customers are then seen gathering their belongings and making their way to the door.

Two people were stabbed in the attack on Streatham High Road at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

One, a woman in her 40s, was released from the hospital. The other, a man in his 50s, remains in the hospital.

The attacker, named by police as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman, had recently been released from serving a jail term relating to terror offences. He was shot dead by a police officer surveilling him at the time.

