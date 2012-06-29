London Opened This Spectacular Cable Car Over The Thames Just In Time For The Olympics

Adam Taylor
London Cable Car

Photo: Getty / Oli Scarff

London opened it’s very first cable car today, just in time for the Olympic Games.Will it change the way Londoners live, or be a huge flop?

Let’s take a look.

The Emirate Air Line opened today, having cost £44 million to design and build

London Mayor Boris Johnson was on hand to open it.

The cable cars rise almost 300 feet.

Passengers get a view of City, Canary Wharf, historic Greenwich, the Thames Barrier and the Olympic Park.

It will link Greenwich, where the O2 Arena is, and the Royal Docks.

The O2 arena will be used for basketball and gymnastics during the Olympics. For sponsorship reasons, it'll be known as the Greenwich Arena during the Olympics.

Each will cost £3.20 ($4.90) for a single fare if bought users London's Oyster card...

...and slightly more if paid for in cash.

2,500 passengers can be transported each hour.

The Mayor is hoping that the cable cars will bring a fresh infusion of visitors to this once run-down corner of London.

However, critics argue that the system will not see much use after the Olympics.

And transport workers protested the event, demanding an Olympics bonus.

Johnson is quick to point out that the majority of the cable cars funding came as sponsorship money from Emirates Airline.

Emirates even got to alter the logo.

