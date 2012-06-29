London Opened This Spectacular Cable Car Over The Thames Just In Time For The Olympics

Photo: Getty / Oli Scarff
London opened it’s very first cable car today, just in time for the Olympic Games.Will it change the way Londoners live, or be a huge flop?
Let’s take a look.
Passengers get a view of City, Canary Wharf, historic Greenwich, the Thames Barrier and the Olympic Park.
The O2 arena will be used for basketball and gymnastics during the Olympics. For sponsorship reasons, it'll be known as the Greenwich Arena during the Olympics.
The Mayor is hoping that the cable cars will bring a fresh infusion of visitors to this once run-down corner of London.
Johnson is quick to point out that the majority of the cable cars funding came as sponsorship money from Emirates Airline.
