This Business School Guarantees A Job Or It'll Pay You $4,000

There’s not much better than a job guarantee for a business student, and this UK B-school is generating some hype for doing just that.The London School of Business and Finance is offering a refund of £2,500 (around $4,000) to students who aren’t able to get a job in the first six months after they graduate, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.



It’s a special program at the school called the Trium UG, and it’s similar to a traditional four-year program with some twists. Students will take some graduate-level classes, get foreign language training and have a six-month internship.

No, $4,000 isn’t much when compared to the $60,000 or more than they’ll be paying over those four years. But it’s unreasonable for universities to put full refunds on the line for students, since there are too many factors that they can’t control in a job hunt, such as the economy and the students’ ability and motivation.

What it does is keep the school motivated to get results, since it would cost the school $300,000 if each of its 70 students can’t find work.

