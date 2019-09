In this video, produced by the Telegraph, Czech artist David Cerny his statue featuring a bus doing push-ups is “actually meant for all fat Americans, they could sort of exercise to get skinnier”.



Cerny’s “London Boosted” sculpture will remain outside the Czech Olympics site during the games.



WATCH:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.