Police say they shot one man after a 'number of people' were injured in possible terrorist attack on London Bridge

Reuters/LUKE POULTON Metropolitan Police on London Bridge on Friday afternoon.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they shot one man dead in an incident on London Bridge on Friday afternoon.

The police said they were were responding to a stabbing and they believe “multiple” people have been injured. The police have closed the bridge.

Multiple videos circulating online appear to show a man being shot by police, and footage of the scene shows people panicking as police clear the area, while London Bridge station has also been closed.

Police said they are treated the incident as terror-related “as a precuation.”

This is a developing story.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it shot one man dead and has closed off London Bridge on Friday afternoon after it responded to a stabbing and said a “number of people” have been injured.

The police said on Twitter that officers and emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at about 2 p.m. near London Bridge.

It said that one man has been shot dead by police and that “We believe a number of people have been injured.”

Armed police and officers with sniffer dogs just raced down canon street towards the station away from London Bridge. On the north side here several roads are closed @LBC pic.twitter.com/q4C5L7XyHE — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) November 29, 2019

“At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related,” police said.

The Guardian newspaper reported that five people were injured, and “some are in serious condition.”

A number of videos have circulated on social media that appear to show a man struggling as he is being held down on the pavement by several other people. One officer then steps back from the struggle and appears to shoot the man at close range while he lies on the ground.

Business Insider has chosen not to publish the videos.

Some have interpreted the moment as bystanders neutralising the man, but that is not confirmed.

Google Maps

Other videos showed another man wielding a knife.

BuzzFeed UK reporter Mark Di Stefano also said that the nearby Borough Market is being searched by armed police that are “clearing out each bar one by one.”

“People being told by police to get as far away from area as possible.”

Reuters Police near London Bridge.

Many social media users shared footage of the incident from the bridge, which has a number of office buildings looking over it.

This footage shows panicked people clearing the bridge.

Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za — Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019

Tim Shipman, political editor at the UK’s The Sunday Times, shared an image of police vehicles on the bridge, and with other vehicles facing the wrong way.

Something big going down on London Bridge pic.twitter.com/tPIUe7OyDP — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 29, 2019

London Ambulance Service said it has “declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge.”

London Bridge station, which has both the London Underground subway services and train services, has been closed.

This footage shows the scene outside the station:

#londonbridge is locked down and the station evacuated. Chaos outside the station. Does anyone know what's going on? pic.twitter.com/c5dYp83DcB — Jason Simmons (@hypnojay) November 29, 2019

UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson said he is being “kept updated on the incident” and thanked the police and emergency services.

