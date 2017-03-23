VIDEO: The woman who fell into the Thames as a terrorist ploughed his car into crowds on Westminster Bridge

LONDON — The BBC has published a video of a woman who fell off Westminster Bridge and into the River Thames as a terrorist drove a speeding car along the pavement.

The woman was pulled alive from the river. It is not known whether she jumped or was thrown over the bridge rail due to the impact of the oncoming car. She is being treated for serious injuries.

Earlier today, a spokesman for the Port of London Authority said: “A female member of the public was recovered from the water near Westminster Bridge. She is alive but undergoing urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier. We believe she fell from the bridge.”

Here is the video. However, be warned the video may be distressing for some:

VIDEO: Woman falling into the River Thames in Westminster attack. Being treated for serious injuries – @BBCBreakingpic.twitter.com/kWPF3K5KEn — Conflict News (@Conflicts) March 22, 2017

Scotland Yard confirmed around 10.30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday that five people, including a police officer, died and at least 40 were injured in what is being investigated as a terror attack in Westminster, London.

A lone assailant mowed down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a 4X4 car, before killing a police officer with a knife in the grounds of Parliament just after 2.30 p.m. GMT.

