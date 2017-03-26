London attacker Khalid Masood acted alone, according to police

PA/Met Police The attack killed four people and injured 50 before the attacker was shot dead by police.

LONDON — Scotland Yard has said that Khalid Masood, the man behind the brutal attack on Westminster, London on Wednesday, acted alone, according to the BBC.

“We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned, said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.

He added: “Even if he acted alone in the preparation, we need to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts to bring reassurance to Londoners, and to provide answers and closure for the families of those killed and the victims and survivors of this atrocity.”

The attack on Wednesday killed four people and injured 50 as Masood drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before stabbing a police officer — PC Keith Palmer — who died from his injuries.

Aysha Frade, a Spanish-born college worker; Kurt Cochran, an American tourist, and a 75-year-old man named Leslie Rhodes were also killed in the attack, while 15 people are still being treated in hospital. Two people are currently in a critical condition — one with life-threatening injuries.

“We are determined to understand if Masood was a lone actor inspired by terrorist propaganda or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him,” Basu said.

Police revealed the first official image of Masood on Friday.

The 52-year-old was born in Kent, grew up in Rye, East Sussex, and had previously been investigated by MI5 over concerns relating to violent extremism. His birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao, while he also called himself Adrian Elms, according to police.

While authorities said they were not aware he was planning Wednesday’s attack, the police indicated in a statement on Thursday that he had a string of previous convictions from 1982 to 2003. The married father of three was never convicted of any terrorism offences.

The police have not linked Masood to a terrorist organisation. ISIS, the terrorist group also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh, claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS did not name Masood in its statement released to Amaq, the news agency linked to the group.

11 people were arrested following the attack, but nine have since been released, according to The Guardian. A 58-year-old man arrested in Birmingham remained in custody on Saturday, while a 32-year-old woman from Manchester has been released on bail.

“There is a possibility we will never understand why he did this,” Basu said.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.