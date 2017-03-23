Police raid 6 addresses and arrest 8 people in connection to the London attack

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it raided six addresses and arrested seven people in relation to the London attack.

One of the raids took place in a second floor flat on Hagley Road, Birmingham, England.

Police confirm an additional arrest at 10.16 a.m. GMT.

Four people, including a police officer, have been killed after the terrorist attack while 40 are injured.

Police appeal to the public for information.

Armed police raided six addresses, including a home in Birmingham, England, early on Thursday morning, in connection to the terror attack that resulted in the deaths of four people, including a police officer, and at least 40 were injured, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a press statement on Thursday morning that it also arrested 7 people. However, at 10.16 a.m. GMT, Met police said another person was arrested:

One of the raids took place in a second floor flat, above a row of shops, on Hagley Road in the Egbaston area of the city. An eyewitness who spoke to the Press Association said: “The man from London lived here. They came and arrested three men.”

The police closed off several roads in Birmingham as they raided that property.

As you can tell from the map of where the flat is situated, it is close to the University of Birmingham as well as the main shopping and entertainment hub for the city:

West Midlands Police referred inquiries about the operation to the Metropolitan Police, which confirmed the connection to the London attacks.

Here is a video from Sky News which has pictures and video of the Hagley Road raid:

Arrests made in police raid in Birmingham which is linked to #Westminster terror attack, Sky sources say @skymarkwhite pic.twitter.com/Sxh5odAkTA — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 23, 2017

How the London attacks unfolded

Around 2.30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, a lone assailant mowed down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a 4X4 car, before killing a police officer with a knife in the grounds of Parliament.

Four people, including PC Keith Palmer who was 48-year-old husband and father with 15 years’ service, died.

The first civilian victim was identified as Aysha Frade, a 43-year-old year mother of two. Another civilian, an American tourist from Utah, US, Kurt Cochran is also believed to have been killed while walking on Westminster Bridge. His wife Melissa is in a critical condition, according to Fox News.

At least 40 were injured in what is being treated as a terror attack in Westminster, London.

The suspect, who is yet to be named, was shot dead by police. The attacker was described by witnesses as Asian and in his forties.

The nationalities and identities of the remaining victims were not given by Scotland Yard when it did a press briefing around 10.30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday evening.

Late on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a defiant speech, pledging normality in the face of the horrific attacks:

“The location of the attack was no accident, where all people from all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate liberation and democracy. “Let me make it clear today… any attempt to defeat those values through violence is doomed to failure. The streets of Westminster are ingrained with the spirit of freedom.” “Tomorrow morning Parliament will meet as normal. We will come together as normal. And Londoners and others around the world will get up and go about their day as normal. They will board their trains. They will leave their hotels. They will walk these streets. They will live their lives, they will all move forward together, never giving into terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”

Public appeal for information

After a one minute silence to pay respects to victims of the London attack, the Metropolitan Police has appealed to the public for information.

The Acting Met Police commissioner paid tribute to PC Keith Palmer and said: “We need the public’s help. The police are the public and the public are the police. I would urge anyone in this great city, if they are concerned or worried, about anything to approach a police officer and talk to them.”

“Police officers will be talking to Londoners. That is part of what we do. We are leading a large response that covers all of London and national government in relation to the response of this incident. We are working with all the emergency services and local agencies in London to ensure the response is of a high quality, high calibre, and it is about keeping Londoners safe.

You can see his full speech on video here:

Acting Met Police commissioner pays tribute to PC Keith Palmer, and urges the public to approach police regarding info on the #London attack pic.twitter.com/oqu8HMkfYQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 23, 2017

The Met said: “If anyone sees anything suspicious or that causes them concern please call 0800 789 321 ASAP. However, always call 999 in an emergency.”

We have now made a total of eight arrests as part of the ongoing Counter Terrorism operation #WestminsterAttack

— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017

