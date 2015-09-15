I went to an anti-austerity rally with Yanis Varoufakis where adult women were brought to tears

Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Me taking a really bad stealth selfie with former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis in the background.

Yanis Varoufakis has held onto his political and economic rockstar status even after stepping down as Greece’s finance minister.

On Monday night, he was the key speaker at an anti-austerity event in London, hosted by campaign group the People’s Assembly. He was pretty much mobbed by fans from the moment he set foot in the building until the moment he left.

But it’s not just about his looks, although there were people on the verge of tears to be close to him. He delivered some of the most cutting and clear reasons for why he thinks austerity should be abolished and that it does not work in any country.

“I have news for you — austerity sucks,” he said to members of the audience of the centre which was so packed out, people were standing at the back of the auditorium for two hours. “If austerity was a student, it would fail. I would say, use Greece. Don’t shun us, use us [to show how austerity doesn’t work]. Greece is a laboratory of austerity.”

The new leader of Britain’s Labour party, radical left-wing politician Jeremy Corbyn, was also meant to be at the event but ducked out at the last minute. However, the new Labour party Shadow Secretary of State for International Development Diane Abbott made it and Varoufakis took this as an opportunity to give the left-wing party advice.

Protest group, the People's Assembly, hosted the'Fighting for our Future: The alternative to Austerity, Humanitarian Disaster and Market Meltdown' event in Westminster. Tickets were sold out. They were sold on a self-assessment basis. If you were 'skint,' you didn't have to pay for a ticket. If you were a student then there was a small fee, while those who felt able to pay for a ticket, paid between £5 and £10. However, there was no allocated seating. It was a huge auditorium but it wasn't enough to hold all the people that turned up. Some were let in at last minute to stand at the back. But everyone was whooping and cheering once former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis took to the stage. One woman even shouted that he was a 'dreamboat.' Varoufakis was joined by (L-R) chair of the Greece Solidarity Campaign Paul Mackney, a Green Party member, and an international trade union representative. James Meadway from the New Economics Foundation opened the public meeting with a rallying cry about how the British government is allegedly trying to force us to believe that austerity is beneficial for all of society. However, he added that the election of Jeremy Corbyn as new Labour party leader gives the left-wing hope to stop further enforced austerity measures on Britons. Meanwhile, Varoufakis was nodding and agreeing with Meadway while sitting on the panel. Meadway was quickly followed by a senior member of the People's Assembly who delivered a loud socialist rally cry for 'comrade Jeremy Corbyn.' Then the person that everyone came to see and hear from, Varoufakis, took to the stage. He hadn't even said anything and everyone delivered an extended clap. He opened the speech with saying that he was pleased to be back in England and 'I have news for you -- austerity sucks. That's what US President Barack Obama told me when I went to meet him at the Whitehouse. It's not very presidential but it's true.' Yanis Varoufakis speaking at the podium at the People's Assembly anti-austerity event. 'If austerity was a student, it would fail. I would say, use Greece. Don't shun us, use us (to show how austerity doesn't work). Greece is a laboratory of austerity,' he added before talking about the 'Libertarian's wet dream.' He then explained how quantitative easing doesn't always work for all countries. He explained the purpose of QE and how it is meant to stabilise economies during a crisis. He added that Britain was 'lucky' to not be part of the eurozone and had the Bank of England whereas Greece did not have a central bank that had the 'power' to help. However he added that the UK economy went into a 'light coma.' The new shadow secretary of state for international development for the Labour party, Diane Abbott, turned up around halfway through Varoufakis' speech. She was late due to parliament proposing amendments to a trade union bill. He had the crowd completely enthralled when he used various examples on how austerity does not work and international creditors are 'evil' and 'crazy' for making Greece take on more loans when they know the country won't be able to pay it back. Varoufakis even took the time to give the Labour party and its new leader Jeremy Corbyn advice over how the media is going to use 'fear' to put off voters. He even took a dig at the British Prime Minister David Cameron for his comments over how the Labour party is a 'threat to national security.' Varoufakis even assured Labour and Corbyn that voters are capable of 'setting aside that propaganda.' He gave these top tips to Labour on how to claim power while ignoring the 'propaganda' which 'worked in Greece.' He closed his speech with the lessons he learned from the 'painful' last few months. He said he learned that the 'enemy is within our ranks' and not necessarily from the opposition. And with that he had a huge, extended round of applause, cheers and a standing ovation. Diane Abbott immediately followed Varoufakis and opened her speech to 'reiterate' how she support Corbyn and all the policies he stands for. To end the public meeting, the chair of the Greece Solidarity Campaign Paul Mackney gave an enthusing speech about how we all need to understand the humanitarian disaster in Greece as a result of austerity and what needs to be done. Immediately after the talk was drawn to a close, people full-on sprinted (and elbowed) to get to Varoufakis. Varoufakis was mobbed within a minute. Some wanted to tell him how 'amazing' he was and asked if he would sign his book for them. After a few minutes he was ushered out into the lobby. But the crowds would not stop swarming. He had zero security with him, so it was a crazy selfie free-for-all. He happily posed with various campaigners for photo opportunities to help promote their cause. He was also incredibly gracious to every single person that wanted a picture with him.

