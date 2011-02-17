The London 2012 Olympic Schedule Is Out and Tickets Are On Sale Soon

Photo: AP

The London Olympic Committee has released the full event schedule for the 2012, for those looking to plan their ticket buying strategy.The first event of the Games? A woman’s soccer match in Cardiff, Wales, on July 25, two days before the Opening Ceremonies.



The finals of the 100-meter dash will be run on the Sunday, August 5, 2012, on the second weekend of the Games. Tickets for that session are the most expensive of the whole event: $1,160 USD.

The closing ceremonies are on August 12. The full schedule can be found here.

