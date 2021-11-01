16-step facial includes gua sha, stem cells, charcoal mask, and more

Loma Spa is located in Cupertino, California, and offers a Transformative AP facial.

The facial combines modern beauty devices with holistic healing techniques.

It costs $US320 ($AU425) for 80 minutes, and $US125 ($AU166) extra if you add the microcurrent step.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Caroline Aghajanian: Today, I’m at Loma Spa, where I will be trying out their Transformative AP facial, which seems like the ultimate customizable facial. Estheticians use a variety of techniques, including stem cells, microcurrents, a hot stone massage, and a mask for your skin concerns, so let’s get to it. We started the treatment with a double cleanse.

Leyen Tran: Yeah, there’s definitely tension in the neck and shoulders, and that contributes to breakouts too. A lot of people don’t realize this, but all along our neck and shoulders, there’s a whole network of lymph nodes that run towards the heart.

Caroline: She went in with a pomegranate enzyme that’s meant to buffer off dead skin cells and surface-level impurities. Ooh, yeah, I feel a little bit a tingling.

Leyen: You start feeling it? So, now I’m applying a cocktail of enzymes that are customized just for your skin concerns. There is rice enzyme in there to help lighten the discoloration. It’s very gentle, and there’s papaya and pineapple. That helps to dissolve dead skin and impurities that are blocking the pores.

Caroline: The facial includes a variety of body massages to improve circulation. Leyen went in with a galvanic skin-scrubber device to break down the enzyme product and loosen pores and blackheads. That was followed by some extractions.

Leyen: So, now I’m going to use an oxygenating spritz with heavy water, D2O, and hyaluronic acid. So this is going to deeply hydrate your skin. Like Gatorade for your skin.

Caroline: Leyen then applied stem cells onto my skin. She said it’s meant to mimic our body’s stem cells to help boost our ability to heal ourselves and repair skin damage. She used an ultrasonic wand to push the products deeper into the skin and to nourish and hydrate the skin. Then she went in with a firming eye treatment using a 24-karat-gold serum, stem cells, and an ultrasonic eye wand. She said this will help nourish the eye area and move lymphatic fluids that’s causing puffiness and dark circles.

Caroline: This does feel really good. Is there a current running through here?

Leyen: Mm-hmm. Ultrasonic waves.

Caroline: So this machine really can get into those corners and under-eyes safely.

Leyen: Yep. So, cold therapy, it’s doing a couple of things here. Immediately, it’s anti-inflammatory, it’s soothing your skin physically. But it’s also triggering deep healing, and that’s why cryotherapy is so popular right now. You can kind of recreate this at home with, like, really icy-cold water splash at the end of washing your face or even at the end of your shower. I have chills. Then my skin sat under a blue LED light for about 10 minutes to help with redness and to kill any bacteria.

Leyen: Now I’m going to use the medical microcurrent on you. And this was developed in the ’70s originally for Bell’s palsy patients to help to lift their features and drooping muscles. So we’re going to use it on you today to really lift and firm and tone and chisel out your jawline and your cheekbones and just get the skin glowing.

Caroline: This is my first time trying the gloves. I think I’ve always done the probes. But the frequency is almost evenly distributed across each side of the face. And so the metallic flavor and, like, the tingling in your teeth, it’s not as much, which I like, ’cause I always hate that part.

Leyen: I’m able to contour your face more specifically. I’m able to really get into the nooks and crannies and crevices and do at the same time fascia release.

Caroline: She mixed a charcoal jelly mask that contains hyaluronic acid, collagen, seaweed, and sea kelp for nourishing and moisturizing benefits. As the mask sat on my skin, Leyen used hot lava rocks for the massage to release buildup and relieve tension.

Leyen: So, now I’m using black obsidian gua sha stones, and gua sha is an ancient Chinese technique that literally translates into “scraping the wind.” Scraping toxins. So we’re moving along the lymph.

Caroline: We finished the facial with more concentrated stem cells, a facial massage, and cold cryo globes to seal everything in.

Caroline: It’s been about two weeks since I’ve had my facial at Loma Spa, and I could definitely tell the difference underneath my eyes and overall facial lifting, and I haven’t had any breakouts since then. I can’t call this experience just a facial, because I really do think the massaging techniques, both on the face and body, helped with the overall healing of my skin. And I do think it’s worth adding that extra microcurrent service for that precise contouring with the gloves. Overall, this is definitely more of a deluxe experience, but I think it’s worth it.