TRACK STAR: Keeping My Virginity Is 'Harder Than Training For The Olympics'

HBO’s “Real Sports” is doing a full feature on the beautiful, talented Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones tonight, and it looks pretty intriguing.They released a 90-second teaser this morning. Here’s what Jones says about keeping her virginity (via Gawker): “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Harder than training for the Olympics. Harder than graduating college.”



She told HBO that various guys have tried to pressure her by saying sex will make her run faster, but to no avail.

Sex and Olympic training seem to be going hand in hand this year. Usain Bolt, the fastest human ever, recently broke up with his girlfriend to focus on his training.

At age 29, Jones has been on the fringes of stardom for a while. She posed nude for ESPN’s Body Issue in 2009 (a decision she ultimately kinda-sorta regretted). In the 2008 Olympics, she was favoured in the 100m hurdles but tripped and finished 7th.

Female Tebow? Female Tebow.

The full feature will air tonight at 10 p.m. on HBO.

