An Inside Look At Lolo Jones' Intense Training Regimen As She Gets Ready For The Olympics

Lolo Jones is probably the most hyped American athlete going into the 2012 Olympics.But her day-to-day life is largely the same as most Olympians — unspectacular and filled by a highly evolved training routine.



Lolo tweeted out a “day in the life” video that gives you a good idea of how she’s living deep in the Louisiana bayou.

The big takeaways: She wakes up at noon, eats some amazing food, and trains with men.

But there’s much, much more.

