Lolo Jones Broke Down In Tears Talking About The Scathing NYT Article About Her

Lolo Jones went on the Today Show this morning and spoke with Savannah Guthrie about her heartbreaking loss.



Guthrie brought up the scathing New York Times article written by Jere Longman this weekend. Longman ripped Jones to shreds basically calling her a fame-seeking fraud. While Jones did not medal yesterday, she only lost by one-hundredth of a second and placed fourth in the fastest 100m women’s hurdle race ever ran at the Olympics.

Jones is far from a fraud and she broke down in tears talking about the NYT article this morning:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.