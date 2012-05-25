Lolo Jones Shot Down Tim Tebow With A Really Weird Tweet About Milk

People want Lolo Jones to date Tim Tebow because they’re both prominent virgin athletes.



But it looks like Jones has had enough. She took to Twitter this afternoon, and said this:

Photo: @lolojones

Wouldn’t it just be easier to ask him if he would ever date an African-American woman?

What will never be:

Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images

Photo: ESPN

