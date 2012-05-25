Lolo Jones Shot Down Tim Tebow With A Really Weird Tweet About Milk

Tony Manfred

People want Lolo Jones to date Tim Tebow because they’re both prominent virgin athletes.

But it looks like Jones has had enough. She took to Twitter this afternoon, and said this:

lolo jones tim tebow tweet

Photo: @lolojones

Wouldn’t it just be easier to ask him if he would ever date an African-American woman?

What will never be:

lolo jones olympic hurdles track star

Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images

Tim Tebow New York Jets

Photo: ESPN

