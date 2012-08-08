Lolo Jones Delivered Some Heartbreaking Quotes After She Lost Last Night

Photo: NBC Olympics

Lolo Jones will likely end her Olympic career without winning a medal after she finished fourth yesterday in the 100-meter hurdles behind two of her own teammates. Lolo has been widely criticised for not being good enough to justify the media attention she gets. And from her quotes last night, it seems like she was very aware of all of her critics.



Here’s what she told Bill Plaschke of the LA Times:

“I guess all the people who were talking about me, they can have their night and laugh about me…. I’m really disappointed in myself, and I felt like I let a lot of people down. I just feel like a big disappointment.“

In fact, Lolo might be too aware of the media attention. She tweeted a correction to the LA Times’ story, after Plaschke wrote that she walked off the track without congratulating her teammates.

@ billplaschke rewindtape & u’ll see I went up to dawn & congratulated her. Kellie was too far down the track & officials stop non medalers — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) August 8, 2012

No matter what your opinion is on Lolo, it’s jarring to see how distressing it is to an athlete who fails to live up to the hype.

Stressed.5am no sleep post race. Almost went @ britneyspears on ya & shave my head til I read ur tweets. Thx 4 lifting me up during this time — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) August 8, 2012

