Lolo Jones cracked a joke on Twitter when she found out she was on our Sexiest Athletes Alive list.



The link goes to a NESN post about the list, which you can see in its entirety here.

She was #2, right behind Tom Brady. Well done:

I just fartedbit.ly/X7B0Cw — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) December 11, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.