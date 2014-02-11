Lolo Jones Has Been Sick And Was Quarantined In Olympic Village

Lolo Jones, the American hurdler-turned-bobsledder, revealed on Twitter that she had to be quarantined in a Sochi room after she came down with an illness.

Nick Zaccardi of NBC spoke with the U.S. Bobsled Federation and describe what Jones had as a “cold/flu but nothing serious” and that they were just taking precautions to make sure the illness did not spread.

While Jones was ill, it did not stop her or her Team USA teammates from having a sense of humour about the situation.

Just released… been in quarantine room in Olympic village.Single room was nice just wish I had one of those stray dogs to keep me company

— Lolo Jones (@lolojones) February 10, 2014

Ice dancer Alex Shibutani also tweeted this funny picture.

