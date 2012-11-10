Lolo Jones Looked Absolutely Petrified In Her First International Bobsled Competition

Photo: AP Images

U.S. Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones participated in her first international bobsled competition, the World Cup Bobsled season opener today, and performed shockingly well.Jones and teammate Jazmine Fenlator took home the silver medal in the event held in Lake Placid. The pair finished .47 seconds behind eventual winners, Canada’s Kaillie Humphries and Chelsea Valois.



It seemed laughable at first that Jones would be try to tackle a new Olympic sport, let alone bobsledding, but it’s clear that her speed is cherished.

The story is becoming more and more intriguing. After two depressing Olympic showings where Jones (the favourite) failed to medal, it’s beginning to look like her first medal may come in a much different sport than the one she’s trained for her entire life.

The 2014 Winter Olympics are a long way off though.

Here’s a photo when the race was about to start and a humorous piece of commentary from Jones. She has terrified eyes under that helmet:

Here’s the video:



