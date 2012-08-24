LOLO JONES: If I Just Wanted Fame, I'd Do A Sex Tape Or Something

Photo: YouTube

Lolo Jones has gotten a lot of criticism for being a fame-hungry girl who happens to be an athlete on the side.But Jones keeps insisting that’s not the truth. The Olympian, who once came out and said she was a virgin, went on KCCI in Des Moines and said:



“I’m not running track to be the most famous person. If I wanted to do that I would totally do a Kim Kardashian or Snookie. I’d do a sex tape or something like that if I wanted fame. I’m running track to get a medal so if I had that medal that would make me content.”

Jones finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at this year’s Olympics, just shy of a medal. We should all expect Lolo to be back in Rio to try again.

