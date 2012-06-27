The Incredible Motion Capture Technology Olympic Track Star Lolo Jones Uses To Train Will Blow You Away

Photo: redbull/YouTube

With the insane amount of advanced technology and complex data analysis available these days it’s only natural that the world’s greatest athletes use them to optimise their performance.U.S. Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones is using a very complex system involving motion capture, high-speed cameras and 3-D rendering to be at her best during this year’s summer games.



On top of striving for a gold medal next month, Lolo desperately wants to avoid another terrible setback.

Lolo was in the lead in the final of the 100-meter hurdles at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when she tragically hit the ninth of 10 hurdles, lost her balance and finished a very disappointing seventh.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.