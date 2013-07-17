Lolo Jones Reportedly Punched A Bobsled Coach's Daughter In A Bar Fight

Olympic athlete



Lolo Jones allegedly got into a bar fight and punched the stepdaughter of a bobsled coach, according to reports from Deadspin and radio host Amy Van Dyken-Rouen.Deadspin reports that the fight happened last Friday at Roomers Night Club in Lake Placid, New York at around 1 a.m.

Jones is currently training to make the bobsled team for the 2014 Winter Olympics, and she’s in Lake Placid for training.

Jones and fellow bobsledder Aja Evans were involved in the fight, according to the Deadspin report, and at one point Jones allegedly punched the stepdaughter of Tony Carlino — a longtime bobsled coach and official who runs the track at Lake Placid.

On her Fox radio show last night (34-minute mark), Van Dyken-Rouen (a former Olympic swimmer) said that she heard Jones “knocked out” the girl.

Van Dyken-Rouen claims that we didn’t hear about it until now because it was immediately covered up, saying, “Apparently they got together and said, ‘No one whisper a word of this, no one say anything.'”

There’s also this tweet from Friday night at 1:39 a.m., which has since been deleted:

It should be noted that we know way less than we don’t know right now.

Judging by this clip, Van Dyken-Rouen’s radio show is pretty shock-jocky, so we probably shouldn’t assume that “knocked out” means that Lolo Jones knocked a girl unconscious.

Jones recently ruffled some feathers in the bobsledding community by complaining in a Vine video that she only made ~$700/year bobsledding.

