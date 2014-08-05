Everything You Missed At This Weekend's Lollapalooza Music Festival In Chicago [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman
Iggy Azalea LollapaloozaTheo Wargo/Getty ImagesIggy Azalea performed her hit song of the summer, ‘Fancy.’

The 10th annual Lollapalooza took place this weekend in Chicago’s Grant Park.

More than 130 bands performed on eight stages over the course of the three-day music festival.

Outkast reunited yet again, Malia Obama watched Lorde perform, and Rihanna made a cameo during Eminem’s set.

Check out the best photos of the festival and after parties.

Lollapalooza is held in Grant Park in downtown Chicago.

Iggy Azalea performed her hit song of the summer 'Fancy' during the festival's opening day.

Malia Obama was in the audience during Lorde's day one performance.

It was Eminem's first time back at Lollapalooza since 2011.

Rihanna surprised the crowd by joining Eminem for three songs as the duo teased their upcoming 'Monster Tour.' They played their collaborative hits 'Love The Way You Lie' and 'The Monster,' while Rihanna also sang Dido's lyrics on 'Stan.'

Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast headlined day two of the festival.

Andre 3000 wore an interesting costume.

Rapper Nas performed on the Palladia stage.

DJ Calvin Harris closed out day two with a fireworks display.

And a light show.

Jack Antonoff opened day three of the festival.

Caleb Followill also performed with his band, Kings of Leon.

Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant got up close and personal with the crowd.

But pretty soon, it started pouring rain.

Bands didn't let it stop them from Sunday's performances.

Fans still managed to have plenty of fun.

Including this little guy who braved the weather and loud music!

Other people managed to take shelter inside of the Samsung Galaxy Artist Lounge.

There was plenty to drink.

And eat.

And of course, there were the after parties. Jon Batiste and Stay Human performed on the bar at the Soho House Chicago pre-opening party.

Actress Sophia Bush and friends attended the Grey Goose sponsored bash at the private club.

Singer Kate Nash played DJ at the fête.

'Friday Night Lights' actress Connie Britton was also at the party.

While actress Ashley Greene and her boyfriend Paul Khoury opted for the W Chicago Lakeshore Renovation Reveal Party.

Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell, who created Lollapalooza in 1991 as a farewell tour for his band, played bartender with Dobel Tequila at the festival's kick off party at Double A in Chicago.

