Everything You Missed At This Weekend's Lollapalooza Music Festival In Chicago [PHOTOS]

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Iggy Azalea performed her hit song of the summer, ‘Fancy.’

The 10th annual Lollapalooza took place this weekend in Chicago’s Grant Park.

More than 130 bands performed on eight stages over the course of the three-day music festival.

Outkast reunited yet again, Malia Obama watched Lorde perform, and Rihanna made a cameo during Eminem’s set.

Check out the best photos of the festival and after parties.

