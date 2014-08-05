Everything You Missed At This Weekend's Lollapalooza Music Festival In Chicago [PHOTOS]

Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesIggy Azalea performed her hit song of the summer, ‘Fancy.’
The 10th annual Lollapalooza took place this weekend in Chicago’s Grant Park.
More than 130 bands performed on eight stages over the course of the three-day music festival.
Outkast reunited yet again, Malia Obama watched Lorde perform, and Rihanna made a cameo during Eminem’s set.
Check out the best photos of the festival and after parties.
Rihanna surprised the crowd by joining Eminem for three songs as the duo teased their upcoming 'Monster Tour.' They played their collaborative hits 'Love The Way You Lie' and 'The Monster,' while Rihanna also sang Dido's lyrics on 'Stan.'
And of course, there were the after parties. Jon Batiste and Stay Human performed on the bar at the Soho House Chicago pre-opening party.
While actress Ashley Greene and her boyfriend Paul Khoury opted for the W Chicago Lakeshore Renovation Reveal Party.
Jane's Addiction singer Perry Farrell, who created Lollapalooza in 1991 as a farewell tour for his band, played bartender with Dobel Tequila at the festival's kick off party at Double A in Chicago.
