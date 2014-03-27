Outkast, Kings Of Leon, Eminem Headline Lollapalooza Lineup -- Already Sold Out

Getty Outkast will headline both this year’s Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals.

Chicago music festival Lollapalooza announced its 2014 lineup for August 1-3, and it’s pretty good.

Eminem, Outkast, Kings of Leon, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, and Arctic Monkeys headline the 130 acts playing over the course of the three-day festival, which returns to Chicago’s Grant Park for the tenth year in a row.

The rest of the list includes a diverse roster of performers, from Lorde and The Avett Brothers to rapper Nas and DJ Sebastian Ingrosso.

But good luck getting tickets, as three-day passes sold out within an hour of going on sale Wednesday morning.

A limited number of single day passes will be available today, March 26th, starting at 11 a.m. EST. VIP and platinum packages are also still available.

Check out the full lineup of acts below:

