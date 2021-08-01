Lollapalooza drops DaBaby from lineup after homophobic comments

DaBaby performed at the 2021 Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lollapalooza has parted ways with rapper DaBaby ahead of his scheduled performance at the festival.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the festival said in a statement.

The rapper incited a widespread backlash for comments made about gay men and people living with HIV and AIDS.

Lollapalooza, the Chicago music festival that began Thursday and will conclude today, announced it has parted ways with rapper DaBaby ahead of his scheduled performance at the festival later Sunday.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the festival said in a statement posted online. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

The music festival organizers shifted Young Thung and G Herbo’s performances to account for DaBaby’s absence.

The rapper, who was born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, incited a widespread backlash on July 25 for comments made about gay men and people living with HIV and AIDS.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up,” he said during his set at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”